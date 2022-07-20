Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:23 AM

Slovenia to hold a presidential election on Oct. 23

KION

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Authorities in Slovenia have scheduled a presidential election for Oct. 23 to choose a successor to the current centrist leader who has been in office for 10 years. If no candidate wins more than half of the ballots in the first round, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held three weeks later. Already, several people have said they would run for the presidency, including two female contenders and a right-wing former foreign minister. If a woman wins, she will become the first female president in Slovenia, a small EU country.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content