Slovenia to hold a presidential election on Oct. 23

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Authorities in Slovenia have scheduled a presidential election for Oct. 23 to choose a successor to the current centrist leader who has been in office for 10 years. If no candidate wins more than half of the ballots in the first round, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held three weeks later. Already, several people have said they would run for the presidency, including two female contenders and a right-wing former foreign minister. If a woman wins, she will become the first female president in Slovenia, a small EU country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.