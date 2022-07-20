Showing war’s toll, Ukraine first lady appeals for more arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady has appealed face to face to U.S. lawmakers for more air defense systems to help guard her country’s skies. Olena Zelenska spoke in an unsparing Capitol address Wednesday showing the blood-stained baby strollers and child victims of Russian missile airstrikes on cities. Zelena spoke to Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the Capitol’s congressional auditorium. The speech capped days of meeting between the Ukraine’s first lady and President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and administration officials.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

