Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher fan at UK’s diplomatic helm

LONDON (AP) — Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is one of two finalists in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister. If Truss wins, she will be Britain’s third female prime minister, and she has forged her image in homage to the first, Margaret Thatcher. Truss has been front and center in Britain’s support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia. She has also stoked a feud with the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements. Her pugnacious approach and promise to cut taxes have have made her the favorite of the Conservative Party’s euroskeptic right wing. Critics argue that Truss lacks the gravitas to lead the country amid economic turbulence and a European war.

