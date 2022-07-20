Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A lawyer says a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP has been found dead. Attorney Mark Cummings said the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman died on Tuesday. Cummings declined to provide additional details. He was representing Spearman in a lawsuit. The Urban News reported last month that Spearman filed a 28-page lawsuit against national, state and local NAACP leaders, accusing them of defamation and a civil conspiracy to have him removed as the state NAACP president.

