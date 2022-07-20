Indiana’s GOP-run Legislature heading into abortion debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate are set to reveal how aggressive they want a special legislative session to go in further restricting abortions. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the state has drawn attention over a 10-year-old rape victim who came from Ohio to get an abortion. Indiana will be among the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. Republican legislative leaders and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb have been tightlipped over whether they will push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life.

