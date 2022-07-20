Georgia base: Lightning strike kills soldier, injures 9

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia has left one soldier dead and nine others injured. Fort Gordon Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Bowman confirmed the death in Wednesday’s lightning strike. She said the soldier’s name will not be released until his family is notified. The conditions of the injured soldiers have not been released. The lightning hit during a thunderstorm around midday Wednesday. A news release from the military base near Augusta, Georgia, said the soldiers were injured in one of their training areas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.