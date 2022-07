PALINI, Greece (AP) — Nearly 500 firefighters are struggling to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. At least two people were hospitalized with breathing problems and minor burns, while local officials said several houses had been burned in the fire around Mount Penteli, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of the Greek capital.

