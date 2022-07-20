Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change. Just days ago an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year. Biden’s latest efforts comes as he is set to visit a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency. Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.