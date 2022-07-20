Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators have canceled a policy that weakened their authority to designate places where animals and plants could receive government protection. It’s the latest move by the Biden administration to undo changes to the Endangered Species Act that were made under former President Donald Trump. One of Trump’s revisions required regulators not to designate areas as critical habitat if there would be greater economic benefit from developing them. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was dropping the rule because it undermined regulators authority and gave too much influence to outside groups.

