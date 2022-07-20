Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steven Bannon’s lawyers have tried to establish at his criminal contempt trial that the deadline for the onetime Donald Trump strategist to appear before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot was flexible as long as the two sides were negotiating terms. Bannon was an unofficial adviser to the then-president at the time of insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Bannon is charged with defying a congressional subpoena that sought his records and testimony. Bannon’s lawyer asked the committee’s chief counsel whether it was common for witnesses to appear before a congressional committee several weeks after the deadline date on a subpoena. The counsel answered “yes,” but added only “when witnesses are cooperating with the committee.”

