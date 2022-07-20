Authorities: Plane hits turbulence, diverted to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight headed with 56 people for Nashville, Tennessee, from Florida had to be diverted to Alabama after hitting severe turbulence. At least eight minor injuries were reported by the airline Wednesday. A Birmingham fire and rescue spokesman in Alabama told news outlets the Embraer E175 aircraft was diverted Wednesday afternoon to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Authorities say the plane had left Tampa, Florida, when it hit unexpected turbulence over the state’s Panhandle. The airline says 10 people were evaluated, and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to a hospital reporting minor injuries.

