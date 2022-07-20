Appeals court says Georgia abortion law should take effect

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and says Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re pregnant. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade clears the way for the law, which had been on hold, to take effect.

