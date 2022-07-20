2 American tourists injured in crocodile attack in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. tourists have been injured by a crocodile at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort when one went swimming in the ocean at night and the second American went in the water to help the other. The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said the first man suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest. The American who went in the water to help him suffered a wound to his hand. The office said both men were given first aid at the scene. It said both were from Colorado, but did not specify a hometown for either.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.