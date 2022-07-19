Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before WH visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, has accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia’s invasion of their country. The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation recognized the people of Ukraine on Tuesday with its Dissident Human Rights Award. Zelenska is visiting Washington this week and accepted the award in person. She said through a translator that she was honored to accept the award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman who is fighting Russian aggression. Zelenska is also scheduled to meet Tuesday with U.S. first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.