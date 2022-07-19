WVa AG seeks stay of ruling that blocked school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general has asked a court to stay a ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals seeking the stay pending appeal of a judge’s ruling July 6 involving the Hope Scholarship program. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools. A circuit judge struck down the law July 6. It was set to go into effect during the upcoming school year and would have been one of the nation’s most far-reaching school choice programs.

