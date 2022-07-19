Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his mother and three siblings in 2020, when he was a teenager. Colin “CJ” Haynie pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder. He was charged as an adult by prosecutors because of the seriousness of the Jan. 17, 2020 crime. Authorities say the now 19-year-old killed his mother and one sister as they returned from her school pickup. He then waited for two more siblings to come home and killed them. Authorities have said they don’t know the motive for the slayings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.