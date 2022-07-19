US disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware. The agencies were able to recover half a million dollars in ransom payments. That’s according to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. She revealed new details of the attacks during a speech in New York on Tuesday. She encouraged organizations hit by ransomware to report the crime to law enforcement, both so that officials can investigate and so that they can help victim companies try to get ransom payments back.

