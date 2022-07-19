United Methodist Church leader killed in Memphis carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police have taken three people into custody in the death of a pastor and leader of the United Methodist Church who was fatally shot during a carjacking in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church says the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot Monday afternoon outside of her home. Memphis police said Eason-Williams was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said Tuesday that three juveniles had been taken into custody but it was not clear if they would be charged. The killing shocked the United Methodist Church community in Memphis. Church members attended a vigil for Eason-Williams on Monday night.

