UN experts: Terrorist threat remains high in conflict areas
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say the threat from Islamic State extremists and al-Qaida remains high in conflict areas and neighboring countries. And they warned that those conflicts will “incubate” the capability for a terrorist operation elsewhere in the world unless they are successfully resolved. In a wide-ranging report to the U.N. Security Council released Tuesday, the experts said both the Islamic State and al-Qaida operate in the areas of greatest concern — Africa, central and south Asia, and the “Levant” which includes Syria and Iraq. The experts said foreigners who fought with the Islamic State group are “another major potential threat multiplier.”