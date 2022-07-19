Tunisian opposition party leader questioned by authorities

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party has been questioned by the country’s counterterrorism unit Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity.It’s unclear how long the hearing could last for Ghannouchi, who is the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha party. Critics fear it could lead to his arrest or a trial.Outside the hearing in the capital Tunis, Ghannouchi’s supporters decried the proceedings as a sham orchestrated by authorities.President Kais Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis. This prompted criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of a slide toward totalitarianism.

