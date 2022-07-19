Thai lawmakers begin no-confidence debate against PM

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers began debating on a final no-confidence debate targeting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-och’s government before its four-year term ends next year. With general elections due in March, the government faces its last no-confidence vote after surviving three others in as many years. The debate targeting Prayuth and 10 of his Cabinet members is scheduled for four days, with the lower house to vote on Saturday. Analysts say Prayuth, who has survived three earlier no-confidence votes, is expected to prevail again as his coalition government has a parliamentary majority. Prayuth came to power in a 2014 coup before winning a general election in 2019 and becoming prime minister.

