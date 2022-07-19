Sudan official: Death toll from days of tribal clashes at 79

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese official says the death toll from days of tribal clashes that have rocked a southern province has reached at least 79. The health minister of the Blue Nile province says the fighting there between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups also left around 200 injured. The clashes grew out of a killing of a farmer last week. The United Nations says the violence has displaced 15,500 people, now sheltering mostly in schools. There have also been violent demonstrations in the provinces of Kassala and Sennar, where thousands, mostly from the Hausa, took to the streets over the past two days to protest the government’s lack of response to the clashes.

