Spain approves law on explicit consent in sexual relations

MADRID (AP) — Spain has approved a law that requires an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations. The legal change addresses the difficulties sexual assault victims have faced to prove intimidation or violence was used against them. The legislation passed by the Spanish Senate on Tuesday, endorsing a government bill, is popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law. Consent will require an explicit expression from the person, while silence or passivity won’t be considered consensual relations. The text was approved despite votes against it by the conservative Popular Party, which is the main opposition party, and far-right party VOX.

