Pakistan resumes search for 29 missing after boat capsized

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani rescuers have resumed a search for 29 people who were missing after a passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party capsized in the fast-flowing Indus river. Twenty-one women and children were killed in the disaster on Monday. Divers from Pakistan’s army were also expected to join Tuesday’s rescue operation in the Sadiqabad district in the eastern Punjab province, government official Saleem Assi said. Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where rickety wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.

