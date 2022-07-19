Moroccan court sentences 33 migrants to jail over crossing

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nearly three dozen migrants were sentenced to jail time in Morocco on Tuesday for attempting to scale a border wall last month separating the north African country from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. The court in Nador sentenced 33 people to 11 months, in a decision that was criticized by rights groups. Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the border between Morocco and Melilla on June 24. At least 23 people died in the attempt which Moroccan authorities have called a stampede. The 33 migrants in court were accused of “disobedience,” “armed gathering,” “violence against public officials,” and “illegal entry into Moroccan territory.” Authorities say the migrants were all from sub-Saharan Africa with the majority having traveled from Sudan and Chad.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.