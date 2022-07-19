Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month. Methanol was found in all of their bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them. Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said at press conference in East London Tuesday that authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel.

