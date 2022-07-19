Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are kicking off a summer learning tour this week with stops in Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan over two days. The first lady’s office says the purpose is to highlight summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind on their studies during the pandemic. The tour also gives the first lady and Cardona a chance to highlight summer learning programs that are paid for by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $122 billion to help schools safely reopen and address students’ academic and mental health needs.

