Japan extends detention for Abe’s alleged assassin

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities have obtained court approval to extend the detention of the suspect in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination earlier this month for 10 more days until they file formal charges. Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated on July 8 in the western city of Nara. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, has been held for questioning. He can be detained until July 29, when prosecutors must decide whether to formally press murder charges. Nara prefectural police say Yamagami, who had served in the navy, told investigators that he killed Abe because of rumored links between the former prime minister and a religious group that he hated. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meanwhile announced plans for a state funeral in the fall.

