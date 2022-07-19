Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new prime minister has made an unannounced visit to the border with Lebanon. Yair Lapid threatened during the visit on Tuesday to unleash a harsh military response to what he described as “unacceptable” aggression by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. This comes at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah. Israel said on Monday that it intercepted a drone that crossed from Lebanese territory. And last week, Hezbollah’s leader threatened Israel with military escalation if a dispute over a maritime border is not resolved in Lebanon’s favor. Lapid says Israel is prepared to act against “any threat.” He says Hezbollah’s recent actions could lead the entire region into “an unnecessary escalation.”

