Illinois governor tests positive for COVID-19; symptoms mild

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office made the announcement Tuesday after one of his routine tests for the virus. A statement from his office says the Democrat is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid. He is working from home. Pritzker is vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He has long urged everyone to be vaccinated and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for staying healthy and stopping the spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that all but eight counties in the state are experiencing “high” or “medium” levels locally of COVID-19. Health officials urge caution and urge people to wear face coverings indoors.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.