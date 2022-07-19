EXPLAINER: 37 years later, Mexican drug lord to face justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The capture of fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was hailed by U.S. authorities as an example of cooperation with Mexico in the fight against drugs. But in fact Caro Quintero had been the source of 37 years of tension between the two countries. Mexico was slow in going after him for killing U.S. DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and he has never been tried for killing several other U.S. citizens around the same time. He walked free on a questionable ruling by a Mexican court in 2013, and victims’ relatives fear he could escape extradition to the United States.

