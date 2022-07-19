EU expects Russian gas cutoff, to release winter energy plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to propose energy cuts and savings as the 27-nation bloc expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut off vast natural gas supplies. The plan to be released Wednesday might make for a much colder winter, but one without massive disruptions. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU has approved bans on Russian coal and most oil to take effect later this year. It didn’t include natural gas because the bloc depends on it to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes. Now, it fears that Putin will cut off gas anyway to try to wreak economic and political havoc in Europe this winter.

