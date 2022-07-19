Detroit-area utility denies flooding claims from 2021 storm

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area water utility says it will deny flooding claims stemming from a damaging storm last summer based on an independent review that found the flooding was caused by the amount of rainfall and not a defect in its wastewater collection and pumping system. The Great Lakes Water Authority said Tuesday that Michigan law also holds that a public entity can only be held liable for a sewage disposal system event if a system defect caused at least half of the problem and damage. The June 2021 storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain and flooded hundreds of basements. Paul Doherty, managing attorney for Ven Johnson Law, which filed a class-action lawsuit over the flooding, called Tuesday’s announcement “grandstanding.”

