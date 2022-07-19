Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont’s largest city

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride last month in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city. WCAX-TV reports that someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew it was in a predicament. After contacting rehabilitators and police, the person took the hen home and turned to social media. The chicken’s owners in Hinesburg were found through a Facebook post. The chicken is now home — and with a new name: Amelia, after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

