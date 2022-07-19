1 dead, 12 injured in Tianjin gas explosion in north China

BEIJING (AP) — One person has died in a gas explosion that injured 12 others at a six-story residential building in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. State media said a trapped person pulled out late Tuesday had weak vital signs and died after being taken to a hospital. Three others remain missing. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but it points to the deterioration of infrastructure following more than three decades of breakneck economic growth. Photos from the scene showed upper stories of the building caved in but no obvious damage to neighboring units. Tianjin lies less than an hour by train from Beijing and has long been one of China’s most developed and international cities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.