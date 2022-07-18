Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:58 PM

Reality check: filming starts ahead of Asian league’s launch

KION

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The East Asia Super League has started production on a reality TV series covering the inaugural season of the pan-regional basketball competition.  Korean film director John H. Lee will lead the project and work with executive producers Ezra Holland, a director of CTRL Media owned by NBA great Steve Nash, and Jonah Greenberg of China-based Salty Pictures. The eight-team league will launch in October and feature the winners and runners-up from the Japanese, South Korean and Philippines leagues as well as the Taiwanese champions and the Bay Area Dragons, a roster of players from across greater China initially based in Manila. Filming started last month in the Philippines.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content