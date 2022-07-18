Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah team up for audio book release

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah have a few jokes to share, in audio only. Bloom, the Emmy-winning star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and Pharoah, the former “Saturday Night Live” performer, serve as co-hosts of the audio book release “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up and Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” The book draws from a special taping last year in Los Angeles, with guest comics including Danielle Perez, the Sklar Brothers and Chinedu Unaka. “Kiss & Tell” comes out Sept. 20, through Kevin Hart’s media company Hartbeat, in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio.

