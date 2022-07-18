Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry is challenging people everywhere to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in an uncertain and divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children. He movingly cited the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, in a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day. He said a photo of Diana meeting Mandela in 1997, shortly before her death, is on his wall and “in my heart every day.”

