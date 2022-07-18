Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint. This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train station. The rape happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Snyder Avenue station on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street Line. SEPTA officials say they are working to increase the agency’s police presence and have recently added outreach specialists to reinforce rules on the trains and call police when needed.

