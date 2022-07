Passenger plane crashes in Somalia, no deaths reported

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash. The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu’s international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.