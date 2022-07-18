Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan wins by-elections in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has won by-elections in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, and is likely to form the new provincial government there in the coming weeks. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 15 seats out of 20 that were up for grabs in the 371-member provincial assembly in the much-anticipated vote on Sunday. Khan’s win is a blow to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s coalition, though it poses no threat to the government in Islamabad. Sharif came into power in April after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

