Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth around $18 million. The Customs Department said Monday it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa. It said this included 13,227 pounds of elephant tusks, 220 pounds of pangolin scales, 55 pounds of rhino horns and 661 pounds of animal skulls, bones and horns. It said investigations are ongoing.

