Help! Spaniards spooked when their train stops in wildfire
MADRID (AP) — When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track. The Spaniard told The Associated Press it was scary to see how quickly the fire spread. He said in the blink of an eye a new bush began burning. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane’s railcar appearing alarmed as they look out of the windows Monday. The train company said passengers were not in danger.