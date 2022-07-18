Help! Spaniards spooked when their train stops in wildfire

MADRID (AP) — When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track. The Spaniard told The Associated Press it was scary to see how quickly the fire spread. He said in the blink of an eye a new bush began burning. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane’s railcar appearing alarmed as they look out of the windows Monday. The train company said passengers were not in danger.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.