GOP Colorado governor hopeful puts election denier on ticket
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The Republican nominee for Colorado governor is naming an election denier as her running mate. Heidi Ganahl on Monday announced that Navy veteran Danny Moore would be her running mate and become the state’s lieutenant governor if she wins. Moore last year was removed as chairman of the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission after posts on Facebook surfaced in which he declared that President Joe Biden was not “elected by the people.” Ganahl is a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents and faces Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in November.