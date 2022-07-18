Copter crashes, kills 4 during severe New Mexico fire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the agency has completed its initial documentation of the deadly crash. It will likely take weeks for investigators to determine the cause. The helicopter was carrying three people with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and a county firefighter when it went down Saturday evening while returning from its firefighting mission. County officials on Monday called the four men heroes and said the law enforcement community is brokenhearted over the loss.

