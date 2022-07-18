Brazil’s Bolsonaro meets diplomats to sow doubts on election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has invited dozens of diplomats to the presidential palace to present claims regarding supposed vulnerabilities of the country’s electronic voting system, which electoral authorities have already debunked repeatedly. The far-right leader didn’t present any evidence for his claims, which have drawn criticism from the members of the electoral authority and analysts who sounding the alarm he is laying the groundwork to reject election results. Bolsonaro’s address to diplomats was aired on the state television channel for almost one hour. Brazil has voted with electronic voting machines since 1996, and authorities have never found any evidence of widespread fraud.

