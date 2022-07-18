4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say four people were shot and another was injured by a knife at a nightclub in southern Spain. Two of those shot during the violence that occurred after midnight Sunday in Marbella are in serious condition. Police said Monday they are an Irish man and a woman. The person who was stabbed is thought to have fired the shots and is under arrest. Police said he is in serious condition with injuries to his chest and head. Police didn’t give the names of those involved nor did they say what might have triggered the violence.

