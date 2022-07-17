Uvalde families to receive new report on police failures

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde are awaiting a new report expected to outline police failures in the May school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The findings that were due to be released Sunday following weeks of conflicting and inaccurate statements from authorities surrounding why law enforcement waited so long to confront the gunman. The report was expected to offer the most complete account to date of the bewildering inaction by fully armed police officers who massed in the hallway of the school but waited more than an hour before breaching a fourth-grade classroom.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

