July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were killed in the attack on the Highland Park July Fourth parade. They leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden. McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.” Irina McCarthy was buried on Tuesday.

