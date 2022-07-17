Extradition process begins for Mexico drug lord wanted in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, captured by Mexican forces, has been notified that a process to extradite him to the United States for the murder of a DEA agent in 1985 and other crimes is beginning. A Mexican federal official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to make statements confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press that the notification was made Saturday and took place virtually. Caro Quintero is incarcerated in a high-security prison west of Mexico City. Captured on Friday, he is wanted in the United States for the torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.

